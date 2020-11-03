Decision 2020

Bay Area Company Busy Helping Businesses Board Up Over Election Concerns

By Scott Budman

Plywood is put up at a Bay Area business.
NBC Bay Area

An East Bay company is the brains behind much of the plywood being used by various Bay Area businesses that are boarding up because of post-election concerns.

ServiceChannel of Pleasanton has been handling orders from businesses across the country this week.

"The feedback we're getting from our customers now is they're boarding up now with an undetermined date of taking the boards down because they don't know who's going to win, how long it's going to take to declare or how long the unrest could possibly go on for," ServiceChannel CEO Tom Buiocchi said.

More than 1,000 companies have put in orders for plywood ahead of the election. That's about half the number that boarded up during the protests following the death of George Floyd.

Boarding up jobs range in price from $1,000 to $30,000, depending on the size and value of the location.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2020Elections 2020Election 2020electionPleasanton
