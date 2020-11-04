Bay Area Conservatives Confident Trump is Headed for Second Term

Despite an electoral map that appears to be breaking blue, Bay Area Conservatives say they are still very confident President Donald Trump is headed for a second term when all is said and done.

NBC Bay Area’s Jodi Hernandez has more from Solano County...where Trump supporters have been especially vocal.

“The great thing about Trump is I feel he cares about me,” said Juan Desmarais of Primo’s Barbershop. “The governor of California, Biden, Harris they don’t care about me. They can care less.”

Desmarais says just like President Trump, he’s not about to fold.

The owner of Primos Barbershop learned on Monday, the state has suspended his license for defying the COVID shut down order earlier this year. So Desmarais is cutting hair for free outside Vacaville City Hall in protest.

“Free haircuts are unregulated the state board of cosmetology can’t regulate free haircuts so I’m going to give out free haircuts in front of Vacaville to show I’m not going to be bullied they’re not going to stop me,” said Desmarais.

Dozens are coming by to show their support, they say it’s also lifting spirits as they wait for the outcome of the Presidential race.

“At least people who need haircuts can get haircuts when we don’t know what’s going on with who is going to be our next president,” said Vacaville resident Danielle Gomez.

Emotions have been running high in Vacaville over both the state’s handling of COVID and the election. Frequent protests have left the community feeling divided and drained.

“We think of our community as close knit,” said Biden supporter Adriana Brignone-Forshay. “I think we’ve been surprised there’s been unrest here.”

Desmarais hopes President Trump pulls off a win. He thinks it’ll be good for small businesses like his. Meanwhile he’s planning to take his own shot at politics.

“I’m going to do everything I can to stay open, continue fighting and I’m probably going to run for mayor of Vacaville against Ron Roulette,” he said.