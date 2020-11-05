Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
The presidential race is coming down to the wire. Click here for live updates as vote counting continues.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Entertainment
Traffic
Sports
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Election Results
Decision 2020 News
Voter Survey
Election Blog
How Secure Are Mail-In Ballots?
Coronavirus Updates
Climate News
Expand
The latest news on the 2020 presidential election
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local News
Making It In The Bay
Bay Area Revelations
Bay Area Proud
Digital Originals
Press Here
The Investigative Unit
NBC Bay Area Responds
News
California
U.S. & World
Politics
NBCLX
Weather
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Video
Entertainment
California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Newsletters
Our Apps
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us