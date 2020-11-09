Decision 2020

Bay Area Republicans Say President Trump Still Has a Chance to Win Election

Many local conservatives are not ready to recognize Joe Biden as president-elect even as he begins the transition process

By Jodi Hernandez

GETTY IMAGES

Bay Area Republicans are standing their ground as the president claims the election is not over and vows to continue his battle for a victory.

"The secretary of state of each state needs to certify the election," San Francisco Republican Chair John Dennis said. "We have a number of states who haven't done that yet, so he really is jumping ahead of himself. The president has not conceded."

Dennis is urging the San Francisco Republican Party to hang tight as President Donald Trump pursues allegations of fraud.

"I'm still waiting to see the final counts and being patient that way," Dennis said. "I think the president still has a chance."

Many voters in Danville expressed doubt on the election process -- from concerns over dead people voting to COVID tainting the outcome.

"I'm still not sure how much the COVID was a political move to change things in this country," voter Jack Siedliski said. "Because a lot of people think a conspiracy theory that maybe let's shake up the country to change votes. I don't trust it to be honest with you."

But while skeptical, some conservatives said it is probably time to move on.

"I think he needs to concede," said Denise, a Danville Republican. "As much as I hate to see it, I think he needs to concede."

The president has not signaled that will happen.

