Biden Supporters Gather for Election Night Watch Party in San Francisco

About 150 people rooting for Joe Biden gathered outside of Manny’s Restaurant in San Francisco Tuesday.

There were some cheers, and groans as people walked away. The biggest cheers of the night was when Biden won California.

Tonight is tense.

So at Manny’s in #SanFrancisco, there’s a dance break from election coverage. Suddenly, everyone is happy. #ElectionNight #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/7lgFuwfvge — Ian Cull (@NBCian) November 4, 2020

Many say they’re still confident Biden can pull it off as mail-in ballots are counted, echoing the presidential hopeful in his speech that they knew it would take awhile to count all of the votes.

“Keep the faith, guys. We’re gonna win this,” the candidate said.

At one point Manny’s even broke the tension by having a dance break from election coverage.

They got a permit from the city to close down Valencia from 15th to 16th street and host this socially-distant dining experience.