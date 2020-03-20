Michael Bloomberg

Bloomberg Spent Nearly $1 Billion on 3-Month Presidential Campaign

The former New York City mayor ended his bid for the Democratic nomination earlier this month after a poor showing on Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, spent nearly a billion dollars on his long-shot presidential bid, according to his campaign’s final financial disclosure report released Friday.

Bloomberg spent $936,225,041.67 on the campaign, which lasted roughly three months. More than half of that total was spent in the month of February — roughly $470 million. He had more than $60 million cash on hand at the end of February, NBC News reports.

Bloomberg jumped into the 2020 presidential race late and used his personal wealth to bankroll an unconventional campaign, which included lush salaries to an army of campaign staffers and organizers and blitzing the airwaves and the Internet with political advertisements.

He ended his bid for the Democratic nomination earlier this month after a poor showing on Super Tuesday. He picked up four delegates in American Samoa that night and 46 delegates overall.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

