East Bay Ballot Box Possibly Left Improperly Closed

A ballot drop box in Danville may have been left improperly closed, city official Geoff Gillette said on NextDoor Sunday afternoon.

“City Clerk Marie Sunseri has been in contact with the Contra Costa County Office of Elections, and our understanding is that when the box was serviced it was not properly closed,” Gillette said.

Officials were expected to be at the site within minutes to address the situation, according to Gillette.

This comes at a time when there is concern about the possibility of voter fraud and President Donald Trump has claimed that widespread mail-in voting due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 would lead to such fraud, although there has been no evidence yet to support these claims.