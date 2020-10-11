decision2020

East Bay Ballot Box Possibly Left Improperly Closed

By Mandela Linder

A voter wearing a protective mask deposits a ballot into an Official Ballot Drop Box in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. For several months the Trump administration has operated at the White House in violation of several D.C. virus regulations including holding gatherings exceeding the 50-person limit where most attendees did not wear masks.
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A ballot drop box in Danville may have been left improperly closed, city official Geoff Gillette said on NextDoor Sunday afternoon.

“City Clerk Marie Sunseri has been in contact with the Contra Costa County Office of Elections, and our understanding is that when the box was serviced it was not properly closed,” Gillette said.

Officials were expected to be at the site within minutes to address the situation, according to Gillette.

This comes at a time when there is concern about the possibility of voter fraud and President Donald Trump has claimed that widespread mail-in voting due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19 would lead to such fraud, although there has been no evidence yet to support these claims.

