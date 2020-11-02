Live Blog: Local and State Election Coverage

Check here for the latest on how the November election is playing out in the Bay Area.

Monday, Nov. 2

Election Day is around the corner and it will go on during a pandemic. Jackie Ward shows how San Francisco's polling places are equipped with PPE for safe voting. Check out her story here.

So how secure is your mail-in ballot? Senior Investigative Reporter Stephen Stock breaks it all down in this explainer.

With so many people voting early, some Bay Area counties are already starting to count ballots. More from Marianne Favro.

Voter turnout appears to be breaking records across the Bay Area and country, but many voters report a growing anxiety as Election Day approaches. Sergio Quintana has the story here.

Speaking of voting numbers. Check out these figures.

Nearly 97 million people have already voted.

That's about 71% of the total votes cast in all of 2016, when 136.5 million ballots were counted.#Decision2020 #Election2020 https://t.co/56yAyV9A1h — Ian Cull (@NBCian) November 3, 2020

Dub the vote: Warriors coach Steve Kerr cast his ballot then spent some time over the weekend greeting people who visited the ballot drop-off location at the Chase Center. Check out the story here.

Voters in San Mateo County spent the weekend dropping off ballots and voting in person early ahead of Tuesday. More from Christie Smith here.

In Napa County, more than half of the county's overall turnout of registered voters have already submitted their ballots. More here.

Meanwhile, some people are spending Election Eve boarding up their business ahead of possible civil unrest.

A new restaurant in the Uptown neighborhood of #Oakland is boarding up on #ElectionEve. Daughter’s Diner only on Webster opened recently. Many businesses along Broadway have remained boarded up since the summer. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/UU5I5ckpw7 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) November 2, 2020

Jodi Hernandez also looks into how emotions are running high on election eve. View her report here.