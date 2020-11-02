Live Blog: Local and State Election Coverage

Check here for the latest on how the November election is playing out in the Bay Area.
For more election coverage visit:
- Bay Area Election Guide
- Decision 2020: The latest news on the 2020 presidential election
Also, if you've encountered any voting problems we'd like to hear from you. Click here to let us know about the issue.
Now on to the latest updates.
Monday, Nov. 2
Election Day is around the corner and it will go on during a pandemic. Jackie Ward shows how San Francisco's polling places are equipped with PPE for safe voting. Check out her story here.
So how secure is your mail-in ballot? Senior Investigative Reporter Stephen Stock breaks it all down in this explainer.
With so many people voting early, some Bay Area counties are already starting to count ballots. More from Marianne Favro.
Voter turnout appears to be breaking records across the Bay Area and country, but many voters report a growing anxiety as Election Day approaches. Sergio Quintana has the story here.
Speaking of voting numbers. Check out these figures.
Dub the vote: Warriors coach Steve Kerr cast his ballot then spent some time over the weekend greeting people who visited the ballot drop-off location at the Chase Center. Check out the story here.
Voters in San Mateo County spent the weekend dropping off ballots and voting in person early ahead of Tuesday. More from Christie Smith here.
In Napa County, more than half of the county's overall turnout of registered voters have already submitted their ballots. More here.
Meanwhile, some people are spending Election Eve boarding up their business ahead of possible civil unrest.
Jodi Hernandez also looks into how emotions are running high on election eve. View her report here.