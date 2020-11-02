Nov. 2020 Election Results: STATE PROPOSITIONS

-
PROP 14 – STEM CELL BONDS
72% reporting
Yes
51%5,816,671
No
49%5,575,456
PROP. 15 – PROPERTY TAX
72% reporting
No
52%5,989,793
Yes
48%5,589,406
PROP 16 – PUBLIC EMPLOYEMENT DIVERSITY
72% reporting
No
56%6,406,725
Yes
44%5,018,486
PROP. 17 – FELONY PAROLEE VOTING
72% reporting
Winner
Yes
59%6,812,726
No
41%4,731,193
PROP 18 – VOTING AGE
72% reporting
No
55%6,378,289
Yes
45%5,189,891
PROP 19 – INHERITANCE TAXATION
72% reporting
Yes
52%5,846,253
No
48%5,497,294
PROP 20 – RESTRICT PAROLE
72% reporting
Winner
No
62%7,042,043
Yes
38%4,259,869
PROP 21 – RENT CONTROL
72% reporting
No
60%6,837,536
Yes
40%4,590,304
PROP 22 – APP BASED DRIVERS
72% reporting
Winner
Yes
58%6,716,137
No
42%4,776,862
PROP 23 – DIALYSIS PHYSICIANS
72% reporting
Winner
No
64%7,311,482
Yes
36%4,110,987
PROP 24 – CONSUMER PRIVACY LAW
72% reporting
Yes
56%6,343,809
No
44%4,966,910
PROP 25 – CASH BAIL REPLACEMENT
72% reporting
No
55%6,238,701
Yes
45%5,018,349
