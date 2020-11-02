election results

Nov. 2020 Election Results: STATE PROPOSITIONS

  • PROP 14 – STEM CELL BONDS

    72% reporting

    • Yes

      51%

      5,816,671

    • No

      49%

      5,575,456

  • PROP. 15 – PROPERTY TAX

    72% reporting

    • No

      52%

      5,989,793

    • Yes

      48%

      5,589,406

  • PROP 16 – PUBLIC EMPLOYEMENT DIVERSITY

    72% reporting

    • No

      56%

      6,406,725

    • Yes

      44%

      5,018,486

  • PROP. 17 – FELONY PAROLEE VOTING

    72% reporting

    • Winner

      Yes

      59%

      6,812,726

    • No

      41%

      4,731,193

  • PROP 18 – VOTING AGE

    72% reporting

    • No

      55%

      6,378,289

    • Yes

      45%

      5,189,891

  • PROP 19 – INHERITANCE TAXATION

    72% reporting

    • Yes

      52%

      5,846,253

    • No

      48%

      5,497,294

  • PROP 20 – RESTRICT PAROLE

    72% reporting

    • Winner

      No

      62%

      7,042,043

    • Yes

      38%

      4,259,869

  • PROP 21 – RENT CONTROL

    72% reporting

    • No

      60%

      6,837,536

    • Yes

      40%

      4,590,304

  • PROP 22 – APP BASED DRIVERS

    72% reporting

    • Winner

      Yes

      58%

      6,716,137

    • No

      42%

      4,776,862

  • PROP 23 – DIALYSIS PHYSICIANS

    72% reporting

    • Winner

      No

      64%

      7,311,482

    • Yes

      36%

      4,110,987

  • PROP 24 – CONSUMER PRIVACY LAW

    72% reporting

    • Yes

      56%

      6,343,809

    • No

      44%

      4,966,910

  • PROP 25 – CASH BAIL REPLACEMENT

    72% reporting

    • No

      55%

      6,238,701

    • Yes

      45%

      5,018,349

