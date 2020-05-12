Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Joins Biden’s Climate Policy Panel

Progressive U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve on a panel advising Joe Biden on climate policy, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee and the Congresswoman's spokesperson said.

Biden said that Ocasio-Cortez is on one of the panels in comments to Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS-TV on Tuesday, when the former vice president was asked what he was doing to bring supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders into the fold.

"We've made some changes, we've listened to the Bernie supporters and, you know, for example, we have Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, she is on one of the panels as well," Biden said. "And so I think we're going to have a very united party."

Ocasio-Cortez, who had endorsed Sanders months before he dropped out of the race in April, will be serving as Sanders' representative on the committee convened by Biden dealing with climate policy, her spokeswoman said.

