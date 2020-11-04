San Jose

Silicon Valley Faith Leaders, Non-Profits Promote Peaceful Election Transition

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Silicon Valley faith leaders, along with 28 Silicon Valley nonprofits, are hosting an all-day event Wednesday at San Jose City Hall Plaza to promote a peaceful transition in the 2020 presidential election.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will include peace and de-escalation trainings, small group discussion, and a prayer vigil. The event will close with a rally, led by members of co-sponsoring non-profits. Organizers encourage all Silicon Valley residents, regardless of political beliefs or party, to attend.

Peace Ambassadors dressed in yellow vests will be present to ensure that the event remains peaceful and nonviolent.

Anyone who witnesses violence or escalation is asked to report it to the Ambassadors. To stream the event live, visit https://www.facebook.com/SVRising.

