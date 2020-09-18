Donald Trump

Trump Calls for ‘Patriotic Education,' Says Anti-Racism Teachings Are ‘Child Abuse'

Trump accused schools of teaching students "hateful lies about this country"

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused schools of teaching students "hateful lies about this country" and said he would be taking steps to "restore patriotic education" as he continued his opposition to efforts to raise awareness about racial inequalities.

Speaking at the National Archives Museum, Trump said that he plans to sign an executive order soon to create a "national commission to support patriotic education" called the 1776 Commission and that he is directing funding to create a patriotic curriculum for schools.

"Our youth will be taught to love America with all of their heart and all of their souls," Trump said at what the White House described as a "conference on American history.

He took aim at the 1619 Project, a New York Times-backed initiative that focused on the "consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of the story we tell ourselves about who we are as a country."

The White House declined to say when Trump would sign the executive order.

