U.S. Headed in Wrong Direction, Pandemic Not Under Control: Voter Survey

A survey from the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago shows California voters feel the country is headed in the wrong direction.

Findings from AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of voters in the 2020 presidential election, also show more than half of those surveyed in California said the coronavirus is not under control.

Use the interactive infographic below to toggle between topics and results from the survey. You can also view results from other states.

For information about AP VoteCast's methodology, visit ap.org/votecast.

November 2020 Election Results

Live Blog: Local and State Election Coverage

