Viewers at Pleasanton Watch Party React to VP Debate

Wednesday’s vice presidential debate was critical for many Bay Area voters left shaken by last week’s presidential matchup.

NBC Bay Area’s Robert Handa was at an outdoor watch party at Sunshine Tavern in Pleasanton where many people were present at the baseball playoffs earlier in the day.

But when the debate came on, it got the crowd’s attention.

The viewers at Sunshine Tavern saw two very contrasting opponents, but one very common factor: both Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Mike Pence came out swinging, but both kept it a debate – instead of a debacle.

Some viewers were annoyed that the candidates did not stick to the debate format, sometimes speaking over the moderator.

“Some of it is important, some of it is garbage,” said a viewer. “But you’ve got to hear it anyway.”

There were also mixed reactions to Harris’s facial expressions.

“The facial expressions of Kamala Harris are kind of a positive…smiling kind of thing,” said Robert Rossi of Livermore.

Lisa Holley of Pleasanton didn’t agree.

“Her body language and facial expressions were inappropriate,” she said.

A big question that had everyone split was who might be the best vice president to take over the presidency if necessary – but the people NBC Bay Area spoke to emphasized that their decision still comes down to the presidential candidate first – and nobody changed their mind.

“Trump is the answer to America,” said one viewer. “He’s the best president we’ve ever had.

“Kamala has been honest and forthright and Pence is kind of having a hard time justifying some of Trump’s moves,” another viewer said.