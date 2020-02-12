Deval Patrick Suspends Presidential Campaign After Disappointing Finish in NH

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick announced Wednesday he was suspending his presidential campaign, a day after a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary.

In a statement, Patrick said the vote in New Hampshire "was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting.

"So I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately."

The move came after Patrick — who served as governor in the Bay State from 2007 to 2015 — finished ninth among Democrats in the New Hampshire primary, garnering just 0.4% of the vote.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, who finished one spot ahead and one spot behind Patrick, respectively, also announced they were suspending their campaigns.

Patrick was the last remaining African American candidate in a Democratic presidential field once defined by its diversity.

Patrick's departure from the race leaves just one other candidate of color, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a Samoan American.

Patrick launched his bid for president in mid-November but failed to register in polling and fundraising and never made it onto a presidential debate stage.

Patrick had focused his campaign entirely on New Hampshire, hoping the familiarity of a neighboring state would help boost his chances in the race.

Patrick said he was now "suspending my commitment to help," adding there was still more work to be done.

"We are facing the most consequential election of our lifetime. Our democracy itself, let alone our civic commitments to equality, opportunity and fair play, are at risk."

The next battleground for Democrats is Nevada, where caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 22. The next primary is set for Feb. 29 in South Carolina.

