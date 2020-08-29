Election security

DNI Will No Longer Brief Congress In-Person on Election Security Over Leak Concerns

The move comes weeks before the presidential election and as President Donald Trump continues to downplay the severity of foreign interference

A poll worker wearing an American flag themed protective mask
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will no longer offer in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees about election security and foreign election interference, according to a congressional official briefed on the matter.

The decision to halt in-person briefings on foreign election interference stemmed in part from concerns over leaks, a DNI official told NBC News.

Although the committees will still have access to classified written intelligence reports, the elimination of in-person briefings means committee members will not be able to question officials about the nuances and meanings behind the written product.

The unprecedented move comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

