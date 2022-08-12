Trump Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant, Property Receipt Show Agents Found Trove of Classified Docs

The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other heavily classified documents.

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some that were labeled top secret, according to documents obtained by NBC News. Among the items the FBI took was a handwritten note, information about the "President of France," an executive grant of clemency for former Trump ally Roger Stone and binders of photos.

NBC and other news organizations obtained the documents shortly before a judge was expected to authorize their public release. Trump had said in a statement overnight on his social media platform that he didn't oppose their disclosure to the public.

Attorney General Merrick Garland filed a motion Thursday to get a judge's approval to release the warrant and property receipt, arguing that it was in the public's interest to see the records after Trump revealed the search had taken place on Monday.

Correction (Aug. 12, 2022, 3:20 p.m ET): This story initially said the judge unsealed the arrest warrant. NBC News obtained a copy of the search warrant ahead of the expected release to the public.