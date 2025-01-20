Inauguration Day

Fear and angst for immigrant communities ahead of Trump inauguration

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the nation ushers in a new presidential term, rising concerns and anticipation heighten for immigrant and undocumented communities.

Immigrant and migrant communities and their advocates are closely watching and wondering: What will President-elect Donald Trump do or enact when he takes office Monday?

That monumental question already has prompted fear and nervous energy in those communities.

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Inauguration DayDonald TrumpImmigration
