Maryland

Feds Launch Manhunt for Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's Ex-Chief of Staff

Roy McGrath, who faces several fraud charges, failed to show up for his trial Monday

Roy McGrath
Pamela Wood / The Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images file

Federal authorities began a manhunt Tuesday for former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's onetime chief of staff after he failed to appear in court in connection with a series of fraud and other charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service tweeted that it had launched an interstate fugitive investigation into Roy McGrath and that its Baltimore office "is now seeking to apprehend the former Maryland governor’s top aide" after he was not in Maryland federal court Monday.

An arrest warrant was also issued, the marshals added.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the manhunt.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

MarylandLarry Hogan
