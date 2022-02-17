Former Vice President to Speak at Stanford University

Stanford University will be the latest college to host former Republican Vice President Mike Pence Thursday.

Many said they appreciate his desire to speak there even if they don’t agree with what he’s likely to say.

"I think the Stanford students really lean liberal, so they've been saying they want to go, because it is the ex-vice president, to see him in person, but they don't necessarily care to hear much of what he has to say,” said Lily Loughridge, Stanford freshman.

The event is called “How to Save America From the Woke Left.”

"Well, as we know, Stanford is pretty much a cesspool of liberalism,” said Kara Zupkus of the Young America’s Foundation.

Republican groups bringing him there say they don't know if Pence has plans to run for president in 2024, but say they welcome debate about it.

"Our goal is always to have them come to the event and actually participate in the Q&A which is the important part of the event, because if you challenge the speaker, if they disagree with them it can actually get an intellectual debate going,” said Zupkus. “Which is what college is all about."

Students, alumni, and even professors said they welcome Pence, even if they don't agree with him.

"I think it's fine, I think it's terrific,” said professor Don Emerson. “Well, I won't say it's terrific, because that implies that I agree with what he's likely to say."

There are also protests expected later in the evening. One of the chalk messages said “protest here at 6 o'clock.”

Pence is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.