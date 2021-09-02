Gov. Newsom, Kevin Faulconer Campaign in San Francisco Ahead of Recall Election

Dueling campaigns happened Thursday as Gavin Newsom and Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer were in the Bay Area days before the recall election.

Both men had one thing in common. They were looking to get the attention of every voter they can.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Newsom’s message Thursday was the one he said people will keep seeing all over the state in the coming days, that is urging voters to get their ballots in and reject the recall.

A new poll seems to show voters tilting Newsom’s way. But challengers said that's how it looked before Gray Davis was recalled too.

“I’m here again, mindful of the power of the Asian community to determine the fate of this recall campaign. Mindful of our responsibility to have the backs of our diverse communities,” Newsom said.

Newsom campaigned Thursday in San Francisco's Chinatown, a neighborhood that was hit hard during the pandemic. He was looking for a supportive crowd as he stumped to stop the recall.

“I implore people to vote "no" to this recall. Reject the hate. Reject the division, reject the cynicism and the fear that is behind this recall,” he said.

A new poll by the Public Policy Institute of California shows 58% of likely voters said they would vote “no” to removing Newsom. With just 39% said they support the recall.

A new poll released by the Public Policy Institute of California shows 58% of likely voters would vote “no” to removing Gov. Gavin Newsom. With just 39% said they support the recall.

But political watchers note the polls have been wrong before.

“Polls don’t vote, people vote. Period. Full stop. This is an off-year, off-month election. That is what recall is about. Its designed to catch you sleeping," Newsom added.

The wide field of potential replacements, including opposition frontrunner Larry Elder said they still see reason to believe the governor is about to lose his job.

In fact, one opponent campaigned not far from Newsom at nearly the same time Thursday.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer came to San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood to blast Newsom for his handling of the homeless and crime.

“We’re better than that in California. It’s time for a governor who will believe the same and take the aggressive and at the same time compassionate action to help people,” he said.