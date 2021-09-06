Newsom, Opponents Ramp Up Efforts With Recall Election 1 Week Away

With just about a week left until the California gubernatorial recall election, candidates along with supporters and opponents of the recall effort are hitting the campaign trail hard.

Gov. Gavin Newsom spent his Labor Day in Southern California pushing people to vote "no."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Eight days. Let's turn out this voice, let's turn on the alarm bell and let's wake folks up," he said.

Leading recall replacement candidate Larry Elder was also out, urging a "yes" vote on the recall and a vote for him.

"Nearly a third of all small businesses are now gone forever because of the way this man shut down this state," Elder, a Republican, said.

Newsom will appear with Vice President Kamala Harris in the Bay Area on Wednesday.

"The idea is, the hope is that they can ring out every last voter and make sure they come and vote," NBC Bay Area political analyst Larry Gerston said.

Gerston said while voters have already mailed in millions of ballots and most are from Democrats, Newsom still faces uncertainty.

"If the Democrats can hold onto their own and get them out, this should be, I don't want to call it a slam dunk, but a fairly easy victory," he said. "But if they don't get out their own and if many of them go ahead and defect unbeknownst to anybody else, then it could be a real close one."

The president of the San Francisco Republican Party said Republicans will turn out.

"I think people are still deciding which of those candidates they want to support," John Dennis said. "That's sort of dragging out the process a little bit. I think we'll see a flood of late Republican ballots."

San Francisco Republicans are recruiting volunteers to monitor polling places and ballot counting.

Mail-in ballot counting is expected to extend past election night.

"We know in special elections that the participant rate is usually low," Gerston said. "That benefits Republicans by the way. If the participation rate goes up, two things: it'll benefit Democrats, but it will take us longer to get the answers."