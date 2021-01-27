GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces a Backlash Over Incendiary Social Media Posts

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is facing a backlash after a CNN review of Greene's Facebook page showed she had in recent years liked posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats while also promoting extremist conspiracy theories.

As CNN reported, Greene, who has repeatedly come under fire for past support of the QAnon conspiracy, liked comments that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" than removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and that "through removal or death, doesn't matter, as long as [Pelosi] goes. Greene also responded to a user who suggested former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton be hanged by saying "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off."

Then, in a speech she posted on Facebook live, Greene said Pelosi was "guilty of treason" and that treason is "a crime punishable by death."

The posts were dated 2018 and 2019, before Greene's run for office.

