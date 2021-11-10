GOP Rep. Upton Releases Death Threat Voicemail Over Infrastructure Bill Support

Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan received a profanity-laced voicemail threatening his life and that of his family and staff, criticizing his support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill last week.

In the voicemail, obtained by NBC News from his office, a caller told Upton, "I hope you die. I hope everybody in your f------ family dies," while labeling him a "traitor."

Last week, Upton was one of 13 House Republican members who voted with most Democrats for the $555 billion infrastructure bill. It was also reported that GOP leaders are bracing for calls for the 13 to be stripped of committee assignments for stepping off the party line.

The Detroit News, who first published the profanity-laced voicemail, reported that Upton has received numerous death threats since his vote, which was confirmed by his office.

