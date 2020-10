Lalee Ibssa breaks down what you need to know to make sure your vote counts on election day.

Election day is coming up on November 1st 2020, and for more than 15 million people in the U.S. this will be their first time voting in a presidential election. So, what do you need to know to make sure your vote is counted in November? Watch the explainer video above to learn about the basics of voter registration, filling out a ballot and more.