In Furious Dissent, Supreme Court's Liberal Wing Slams ‘Draconian' Abortion Decision

"One result of today’s decision is certain: the curtailment of women’s rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens,” the justices wrote, predicting dire and deadly consequences

By Adam Edelman | NBC News

In a scathing dissent to the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade and wiped out the constitutional guarantee of abortion rights, the justices on the bench’s liberal wing slammed the “draconian” opinion as a decision that will undeniably curtail women’s rights and turn back “their status as free and equal citizens.”

The lengthy joint dissent written by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan repeatedly slammed the court’s “cavalier” conservative majority for exercising “hypocrisy” in the way they interpret the Constitution. The justices predicted myriad terrible — and possibly deadly — consequences for women, particularly low-income women and women of color, in need of abortion care.

Frequently, and with searing language, they concluded that the court’s majority had deemed that women are not deserving of equal protection under the law.

