How Inauguration Day Will Be Different This Year

This year’s Presidential Inauguration will look very different from past ceremonies. Here’s what you can expect to see at the event.

On January 20th, 2021 President-Elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, security concerns surrounding the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol and President Trump’s decision not to attend, it’s clear this year’s celebrations will look very different from previous inaugurations.

So how will everything play out on January 20th? In the explainer video above Digital Video Journalist Amber Bragdon breaks-down the changes you can expect to see at this year's event.