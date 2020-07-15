Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump Tweets Support for Goya in Potential Violation of Ethics Rules

"An employee's position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction,” according to Department of Justice rules

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Ivanka Trump tweeted support for Goya Foods on Tuesday after comments from the company's top executive in support of President Donald Trump last week prompted calls to boycott the brand. The action is a possible violation of ethics rules against the misuse of one's government position, NBC News reported.

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” the president’s daughter, who serves as a formal adviser to the president in the White House, tweeted late Tuesday in both English and Spanish along with a photo of her posing with can of black beans. The phrase is used by the company in its advertising.

Trump's tweet might have violated federal ethics laws, which say, "An employee's position or title should not be used to coerce; to endorse any product, service or enterprise; or to give the appearance of governmental sanction,” according to the Department of Justice.

The Office of Government Ethics, an independent executive branch agency, said Wednesday that it doesn't comment on specific individuals.

Donald Trump later tweeted his own endorsement of Goya and shared a photo on Instagram that showed him surrounded by the company's products at the Oval Office.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

