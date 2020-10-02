Bidens Test Negative for COVID-19

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden both tested negative for the coronavirus.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern," former Vice President Biden tweeted. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

The Bidens were both tested on Friday in the wake of the announcement of President Donald Trump’s infection.

The Bidens' primary care physician confirmed their negative test results in a statement.

Joe Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.