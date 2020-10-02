Donald Trump

Bidens Test Negative for COVID-19

Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden both tested negative for the coronavirus.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern," former Vice President Biden tweeted. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

The Bidens were both tested on Friday in the wake of the announcement of President Donald Trump’s infection.

Politics

Decision 2020 10 hours ago

President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19, What Now?

COVID-19 10 hours ago

President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

The Bidens' primary care physician confirmed their negative test results in a statement.

Joe Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpJoe Bidencoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us