‘We need to reach our voters': Kamala Harris' campaign manager leans into grassroots strategies

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is still buzzing after back-to-back speeches made by the Obamas.

"There's nobody who's more gifted in delivering the Democratic message than Michelle Obama and Barack Obama," said Julian Castro, former secretary of housing and urban development. "They're national treasures in our country."

Delegate Sheena King said the Obamas "were on fire."

"Really loved seeing Michelle and Barack," she said. "Of course they are always eloquent."

The task of following through on that message rests largely on the shoulders of Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the granddaughter of legendary labor leader Cesar Chavez who is guiding Kamala Harris' path as the Democrats' presidential nominee.

"We need to reach our voters," said Chavez Rodriguez, Harris' campaign manager. "We need to speak directly to them."

One man who has no doubt she can do the job is her father, the former president of the United Farm Workers.

"It's a father's dream to see her daughter be able to achieve even more than what you have, to go far beyond what we taught her," Arturo Rodriguez said.

At a young age, Chavez Rodriguez marched and picketed. The iconic Dolores Huerta is also among her teachers.

Those marches helped Chavez Rodriguez learn the grassroots strategies that she believes will be key to winning the White House.