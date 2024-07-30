Concerns about AI in politics after Elon Musk shares deepfake video of Kamala Harris

Technology and politics are in the spotlight after a doctored video falsely showing Vice President Kamala Harris making stunning claims began going viral on social media.

More than 130 million people have seen the video after X owner Elon Musk shared it with his following.

Experts are now saying when it comes to political posts, keep your guard up.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman has a closer look at the video and more on what experts are saying to avoid being fooled.