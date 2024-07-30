Concerns about AI in politics after Elon Musk shares deepfake video of Kamala Harris

Technology and politics are in the spotlight after a doctored video falsely showing Vice President Kamala Harris making stunning claims began going viral on social media.
More than 130 million people have seen the video after X owner Elon Musk shared it with his following.
Experts are now saying when it comes to political posts, keep your guard up.
Business and tech reporter Scott Budman has a closer look at the video and more on what experts are saying to avoid being fooled.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.