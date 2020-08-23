Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia, 15, Says She's Seeking Emancipation

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, is seeking emancipation from her parents, she said on social media.

On Saturday night, after allegedly learning that her mother will speak at the Republican National Convention this week, the teen tweeted,"I’m (devastated) that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. like DEVASTATED beyond compare."

In a follow-up post, she wrote: "i’m officially pushing for emancipation. buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. welcome to my life."

Conway also shared the message with her TikTok followers in a video where she poses with her mouth agape.

"Just found out my mom is a speaker at the RNC...that's it. i'm out. running away phase 1 starts tomorrow at 7 am," she wrote on the video.

In subsequent tweets, Conway — who has 89,000 Instagram followers, 296,000 Twitter followers and more than 600,000 TikTok followers — opened up about why she's so candid on social media.

"I have been using social media as an outlet to express my passions, individuality, and to shed light on some hardships. i have been vulnerable for a reason. thank you for supporting me," she said.

She also specifically addressed the issues she has with her parents' work and political leanings. Her father, George Conway, is an attorney and vocal Trump critic.

My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. selfish. it’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen," she wrote.

Conway has three siblings, her twin George IV, and young sisters Charlotte and Vanessa.

Turning to her father, the teen said, "As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing. we just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. stop 'stanning' him," a slang term that means to be a fan of someone.

On Sunday, Conway clarified and stood by her comments on Twitter.

"Y’all love to twist everything," she wrote. "I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse."

The social media influencer has made headlines in recent months for her anti-Trump stances online and even replying to her mother's tweets.

"Herman Cain led a remarkable life and will be missed. He loved his family, the country and the Lord. He triumphed in business, beat cancer and was a voice for freedom. God bless you and yours, Herman," Kellyanne Conway wrote follow the death of the late Tea Party activist in July.

"Yes it is sad but wasn’t your administration complicit in his death ?? yikes," her daughter responded.

Spokespeople for the Conway family did not immediately reply to TODAY's request for comment.

