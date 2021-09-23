Arizona

Maricopa County: Draft of Cyber Ninjas Election Review Says Biden Won

A Republican-led effort to check the results of the 2020 election has been seen as a messy effort to re-litigate President Joe Biden's win

Maricopa County, Arizona, said Thursday that a draft report from a company in a contentious, partisan review of November's election has confirmed the winners.

The "draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win," Maricopa County tweeted Thursday night. The county did not released the draft.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican who ordered the election review, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night. She told NBC affiliate KPNX of Phoenix that "we will all find out tomorrow" about the contents of the report.

Arizona
