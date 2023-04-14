Montana

Montana on Cusp of Becoming First State to Block TikTok Downloads

The news comes amid mounting concerns over the app among lawmakers over security concerns with its Chinese owners

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Montana lawmakers passed a bill Friday blocking downloads of TikTok, the most significant action yet by a state yet against the app.

The bill, SB 419, makes it illegal for app stores to give users the option to download the app and also illegal for the company to operate within the state.

The bill does not, however, make it illegal for people who already have TikTok to use the app. A previous version of the bill sought to force internet providers to block TikTok, but that language was later removed.

The bill passed by a vote of 54-43.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

This article tagged under:

MontanaTikTok
