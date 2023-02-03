US-China Relations

Nancy Pelosi Reacts to Chinese Surveillance Balloon Over US

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was home in San Francisco Friday to announce new funding for a Presidio Project.

But the hot topic was the Chinese surveillance balloon that's flying over the U.S. She said that not only is it deeply troubling. But it's a situation that needs to be handled very carefully.

According to the Pentagon, the Chinese spy balloon will drift over the United States for at least a couple more days.

Pelosi was blunt about the situation.

"It wasn't a good idea to have a spy balloon fly over our country, it must come down," she said.

Pelosi has been a longtime critic of China, both for its human rights record and its stance on Taiwan. It likely doesn’t come as a surprise that she'd have a strong opinion on a Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive U.S. military sites.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied the balloon is spying as they said it's simply a weather balloon that veered off course.

Sergio Quintana has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

US-China RelationsNancy Pelosi
