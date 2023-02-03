Nancy Pelosi Reacts to Chinese Surveillance Balloon Over US

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was home in San Francisco Friday to announce new funding for a Presidio Project.

But the hot topic was the Chinese surveillance balloon that's flying over the U.S. She said that not only is it deeply troubling. But it's a situation that needs to be handled very carefully.

According to the Pentagon, the Chinese spy balloon will drift over the United States for at least a couple more days.

Pelosi was blunt about the situation.

"It wasn't a good idea to have a spy balloon fly over our country, it must come down," she said.

Pelosi has been a longtime critic of China, both for its human rights record and its stance on Taiwan. It likely doesn’t come as a surprise that she'd have a strong opinion on a Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive U.S. military sites.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied the balloon is spying as they said it's simply a weather balloon that veered off course.

