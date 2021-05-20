Trump Organization

New York AG Criminally Investigating Trump Organization CFO Weisselberg

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is criminally investigating longtime Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg’s personal taxes, according to an official close to the investigation, NBC News reports.

The investigation of Weisselberg’s personal finances stems in part from documents shared by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Ms. Weisselberg has been in touch with prosecutors from the criminal division of the New York attorney general's office since at least March," her attorney, Duncan Levin, said in a statement acknowledging his client was cooperating with the AG's office."She has provided information to them as part of their criminal investigation and will continue to cooperate in any way she can be helpful."

Politics

Congress 4 hours ago

An Impassioned Plea

Israel May 19

Pressure Grows for Biden to Demand Gaza Cease-Fire

Jennifer Weisselberg has been subpoenaed for documents and shared information with New York District Attorney Cy Vance’s office, which is investigating Allen Weisselberg's time with the Trump Organization and benefits given to his son Barry and his family.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Trump OrganizationDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us