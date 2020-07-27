Notre Dame Withdraws as 2020 Presidential Debate Host Citing Coronavirus Threat

The University of Notre Dame has withdrawn from hosting the first 2020 presidential debate, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday.

The debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, will instead be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, and will be held at the university's Health Education Campus in Cleveland, the commission said.

Notre Dame, near South bend, Indiana, said it decided to withdraw because the public health risks of holding a presidential debate during a pandemic outweighed the potential benefits.

The school is the second to withdraw from hosting a presidential debate this year. Late last month, the University of Michigan withdrew from hosting the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15.

