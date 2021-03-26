politics

One-on-One With White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

NBC Bay Area’s Janelle Wang talks with White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the COVID-19 vaccine supply coming to California, violence against Asian Americans and gun control

By Janelle Wang

This article tagged under:

politicsCaliforniagun controlJen Psaki
