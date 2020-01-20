The Trump Administration
The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
impeachment

McConnell Sets Rules for Trump Impeachment Trial, Allowing Vote on Witnesses, Documents

Opening arguments begin Wednesday on a compressed timeline, which Democrats protested along with the decision not to automatically admit House evidence

96457565
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will allot each side a total of 24 hours to present their arguments in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but the time must be confined to two working days, according to the text of his organizing resolution, which NBC News obtained Monday.

The proposal also suggests that none of the evidence collected as part of the House's impeachment inquiry will be admitted automatically. Instead, according to the text, the Senate will vote later on whether to admit any documents.

Arguments will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m., according to the rules McConnell laid out, setting up several long days for Senate jurors. Democrats protested that the rules would push arguments to late hours and make it harder to introduce evidence, although the rules do allow a vote on whether witnesses will be called to testify.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

impeachment 6 hours ago

Who’s Who on Trump’s Legal Team for Impeachment Trial

impeachment 8 hours ago

Read: Full Text of White House Legal Brief Laying Out Trump Impeachment Defense

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said McConnell's rules "depart dramatically" from the precedent set during President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial in 1999 "in ways that are designed to prevent the Senate and the American people from learning the full truth about President Trump's actions that warranted his impeachment."

Read more at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentDonald TrumpChuck SchumerNancy PelosiMitch McConnell
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us