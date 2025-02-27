SF Sheriff investigates DOGE impersonators who stormed City Hall for a prank

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office is investigating whether federal Department of Government Efficiency impersonators committed any criminal acts earlier this month when they entered City Hall and allegedly demanded access to employee computers.

Three men wearing MAGA hats and DOGE shirts entered various offices at San Francisco City Hall on Feb. 14 and apparently asked employees to turn over digital information related to alleged wasteful government spending and fraud.

According to a statement the sheriff's office released on the day of the incident, the city employees denied the men access and notified deputies. The men left the building before deputies could respond.

DOGE was established by President Donald Trump through an executive order with the aim of eliminating what the department deems as wasteful government spending. Trump appointed billionaire Elon Musk to head the department, which has faced criticism for eliminating thousands of government jobs and accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems.

The Sheriff's Office said it was investigating by reviewing surveillance footage, but more than a week passed with no updates on the case.

However, on Monday, the perpetrators revealed themselves by posting a video to YouTube called "Fake DOGE Raids in San Francisco (Liberal Meltdown)."

Danny Mullen is a YouTuber who boasts nearly 850,000 subscribers. His videos consist of pranks and provocateur stunts alongside comedian Leandro Dottavio.

In the video, Mullen and Dottavio can be seen entering different offices, asking several employees for access to computer files.

"I'm going to have to put a thumb drive into your computer to see what you been up to," Mullen said to an employee who then refused his request.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Listen, we need access to your computers," Mullen said to workers in the Assessment Appeals Board information office. "We wanted to audit your computer systems."

Some of his remarks were apparently intended to be more comedic than demanding.

"What are you working on today? Sending tampons to dolphins in Timbuktu?" Mullen asked a City Hall worker. "Are you sending condoms to Gaza?"

The Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that Mullen and his prankster team were indeed the men they were investigating in the fake DOGE raid case.

"The San Francisco Sheriff's Office expects to complete its investigation soon into the 2/14/25 incident at City Hall after video surfaced showing that the individuals impersonating DOGE were engaged in a 'prank' for the benefit of YouTube notoriety," sheriff's spokesperson Tara Moriarty said in the statement.

Moriarty said that the behavior of Mullen and his team was harassing and "went beyond courteous interactions."

Most of the City Hall workers shown in the video appeared confused yet indifferent to Mullen's antics.

"This is seriously what you want to spend your time doing right now?" one employee asked Mullen and his team. "Can you all please just leave?"

The Sheriff's Office said it is determining if the YouTube pranksters committed a crime, specifically interfering with public business.

According to state law, it is a misdemeanor to intentionally disrupt the business of public employees by obstructing or intimidating and then refusing to leave upon request.

"Those who intentionally obstruct our employees' efforts to serve our residents and visitors may be subject to arrest," the Sheriff's Office said.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment inquiring whether it plans to press charges.

Mullen previously made headlines in San Francisco for his provocateur stunt at the city's Democratic Party headquarters a few days before Election Day in November of last year. The video was titled "Terrorizing the Kamala Harris HQ (Liberal Meltdown) and featured Mullen and Dottavio dressed head to toe in MAGA gear, apparently trying to convert Democratic party members to vote for Trump.

Mullen did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.