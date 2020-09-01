Trump Raises Eyebrows With Tweet Declaring He Did Not Have ‘a Series of Mini-Strokes'

President Donald Trump posted a baffling tweet on Tuesday declaring that he has not had a series of "mini-strokes"— and had the White House physician release a statement backing up his claim, NBC News reports.

"It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate - FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted.

The tweet was followed hours later by a statement from White House physician Sean Conley, who said he was speaking out at Trump's request. "I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini-stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media," Conley said.

No major media outlet appears to have reported in recent days that Trump had a series of mini-strokes.

A White House aide told NBC News that Trump was referring to a tweet from former President Bill Clinton’s former press secretary Joe Lockhart, who asked in a tweet Monday if Trump had "a stroke which he is hiding from the American public." Lockhart did not mention "mini-strokes."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com