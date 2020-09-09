Trump Knew in Feb. That COVID-19 Was ‘Deadly Stuff' But Wanted to ‘Play It Down,' Book Reveals

President Donald Trump acknowledged the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic in a February interview with journalist Bob Woodward, and acknowledged downplaying the threat in a March interview, according to an account of Woodward's new book.

“I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic," Trump said in a March 19 call with Woodward, according to an audio clip posted on The Washington Post's website. The newspaper obtained a copy of his book "Rage," which is scheduled to be released next week. MSNBC aired some of the recordings from Trump's taped interviews Wednesday afternoon.

Trump was briefed on the virus in January, according to Woodward.

"This is deadly stuff," Trump told Woodward in a Feb. 7 phone call, NBC News reported.

The book says Trump was given dire warnings in January about the virus that would lead to a worldwide pandemic in March.

