The Trump Administration
The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
stimulus checks

Trump Prints His Name on Coronavirus Relief Checks, Sparking Criticism

The move to add his name to the checks sparked criticism that Trump is trying to get voters to believe he is giving them the coronavirus relief payments

Getty Images/File

Paper checks of coronavirus relief payments approved by Congress to be sent to Americans will have President Donald Trump's name printed on them, a Treasury Department official has confirmed to NBC News.

The move to add his name to the checks sparked criticism that Trump, who is aiming to be re-elected in November, is trying to get voters to believe he is giving them the coronavirus relief payments. It is Congress that passed the package that authorizes the payments.

The Washington Post, which first reported the story, said the process of adding Trump's name to the checks could slow their delivery by days. However, a Treasury Department official said there would not be any delays.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Nancy Pelosi 5 hours ago

As Trump Speaks, Pelosi Warns Americans to ‘Ignore the Lies’

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Trump Reverses Course on Power to ‘Reopen’ States Amid Virus

Congress last month passed a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that includes direct cash payments of up to $1,200 for individuals, with an additional amount for children, as well as other measures. Trump signed it into law.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

stimulus checksDonald TrumpcoronavirusCongress
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us