Dozens protest proposed healthcare, social security cuts at San Jose Tesla showroom

By Scott Budman

Dozens of locals marched to a Tesla showroom in San Jose on Friday, protesting federal cuts proposed by billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

Protesters were focused on the proposed cuts to healthcare and social security. Many chanted, "No justice, no peace," as they made their way to the Tesla location in Santana Row.

"We're here today to show the billionaires that they have no place in our democracy," said Lucy Ortiz of Silicon Valley Rising. "They have no place in our government making decisions for people who are impacted by this, and they're not gonna be able to get away with taking apart our democracy; that's why we're here."

Friday's demonstration was just one of several this week across the county, all meant to protest the proposed cuts.

"This showroom and these types of politics are not welcome in our communities," said Timmy Lu of Oakland.

