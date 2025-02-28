Bay Area residents question planned ‘economic blackout' effectiveness

A national "economic blackout" is set to begin on Friday as resistance to the billionaire class, big corporations, and the nation's major political parties. However, many are questioning whether it will be effective.

National organizers said that they are also planning longer-term boycotts against target companies for dumping diversity, equity, and inclusion programs come March and April.

"One day will do something, but it won’t do enough unless people stand behind it," said Timothy Molina of San Jpse/

There have been increasing calls for action as the prices of essentials such as groceries continue to rise, the housing market remains stagnant, and U.S. credit card debt has reached an all-time high. To make matters worse, a closely watched consumer confidence report recently showed its largest decline since August 2021.

The movement was started roughly a month ago by John Schwarz, a Chicago-area medication and mindfulness educator, and his group The People's Union USA. Since he began promoting the 24-hour boycott, he's gained hunters of thousands of new followers on social media.

"They raise prices because they can. They pay workers the bare minimum while raking in record profits. They also lobby politicians to keep the system rigged in their favor," Schwarz said.

The People's union said this will be its "first action" and if companies "don't listen" the next economic blackout will be "longer."

"It's a way to get attention and it's a way to be on the news tomorrow… but that may not have been the goal," said political analyst Larry Gerston.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order seeking to end DEI initiatives nationally.