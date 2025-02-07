US Government

Rep. Ro Khanna calls for Elon Musk to be held accountable for his actions

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The online battle between X owner, political operative Elon Musk, and a Bay Area congressman is heating up.

Rep. Ro Khanna said he is looking out for his constituents and does not mind the insults Musk keeps posting on social media as the congressman calls for his accountability.

Democrats are increasingly voicing their anger and concern over Musk's DOGE-related cuts to federal agencies. But they have also been criticized for a less than robust response to Musk's plan to dismantle and redesign many federal agencies in the name of efficiency.

Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley as part of California's 17th congressional district, is not holding back and posted his claim that Musk is violating the Constitution.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman goes into further detail about the battle in his video report above.

