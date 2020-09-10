elections

Russian, China and Iran Launched Cyberattacks on Presidential Campaigns, Microsoft Says

President Donald Trump greets fans at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images (File)

Hackers working for Russia, China and Iran have recently escalated their attacks around the U.S. presidential race as Election Day looms, Microsoft says.

Microsoft's vice president of customer security and trust, Tom Burt, wrote in a blog post published Thursday that the company's cybersecurity experts had recently seen an uptick in hackers targeting campaigns.

“In recent weeks, Microsoft has detected cyberattacks targeting people and organizations involved in the upcoming Presidential election," Burt wrote.

As the company behind the Windows operating system and Office program suite, Microsoft has broad insight into the infrastructure that hackers use to launch attacks.

