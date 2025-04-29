politics

San Jose District 3 special election recount certified

Planning Commission Chair Anthony Tordillos beat out the mayor’s chief of staff, Matthew Quevedo, for second place by just six votes

By Ian Cull

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just a handful of votes separated two candidates in the South Bay election to replace disgraced councilman Omar Torres.

It triggered an automatic recount, which was completed Monday. Showing the difference between second and third place was just six votes.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Over the past few days, voting officials recounted every single ballot in the San Jose City Council District 3 race.

It's a critical race for a district that will represent much of Downtown San Jose.

This race would determine which two candidates will face each other in a runoff, and both the count, and recount, showed the same thing. 

Planning Commission Chair Anthony Tordillos beat out the mayor’s chief of staff, Matthew Quevedo, for second place by just six votes.

Quevedo sent a statement congratulating the two candidates headed for a runoff saying,

Politics

San Jose Apr 24

Recount held in special election for San Jose council seat

Oakland Apr 19

Oakland special election: Barbara Lee wins mayoral race, Loren Taylor concedes

“While the margin is small, the result is now clear. Once again, we see the clear truth of that old saying: every vote counts.”

“We saw an incredibly close race,” Tordillos said. “One vote up, one vote down throughout the past two weeks. So we’ve been on pins and needles the past few weeks but very excited to be moving forward.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The result means Tordillos will face top finisher -- Gabby Chavez-Lopez in a June 24 runoff.

“We’re feeling super optimistic. We knew that we were going into the runoff some time ago so we’ve been continuing to focus on the race ahead,” Chavez-Lopez said.

Both candidates say they’re excited to get back to canvassing and spreading their message.

“Looking forward to getting back out there, talking to more folks at their doors, at events and really reaching out and building bridges with folks who may have supported other candidates in the first round,” Tordillos said.

“We are most acutely impacted by a lot of these issues, especially around homelessness and housing. So, District 3 residents are wise and they want to have solutions that ultimately are going to work,” Chavez-Lopez said.

Ballots will be sent out for that June runoff in a month.

This article tagged under:

politicsSan JoseSouth Bay
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us