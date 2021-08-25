newsom recall

Santa Clara County Begins Counting Recall Ballots

By Marianne Favro

The Gubernatorial Recall Election may be set for Sept. 14, but across the Bay Area, mail-in ballots are already pouring in to registrars' offices. 

A lot is at stake as voters decide whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, which is why there are several layers of security to protect your vote. In Santa Clara County, more than 144,000 people have already cast their ballots. 

“Two staff members must be with the ballots at all times, we have security cameras and protocols in place where all the ballots are being processed,” said Shannon Bushey of the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters.

And independent observers are allowed to come in and watch the ballot processing.

The county also performs accuracy testing on the actual voting machines before they are sent to vote centers, and staff tallies 1% of all votes manually to verify accuracy. 

There hasn't been a  gubernatorial recall election in California since 2003 and with 46 candidates on the ballot, Bushey wants to make sure voters understand the process.

“I really want to make it clear to voters that it does not matter if they vote yes or no on the recall question they are allowed to vote on the second contest for a replacement candidate,” she said.

If you don’t want to vote by mail, 36 vote centers will open in September where you can cast your ballots in person.

