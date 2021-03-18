Senate Confirms California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Health Secretary

The Senate on Thursday confirmed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health secretary, making him the first Latino to hold the job.

Becerra was approved in a 50-49 vote.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Becerra has been serving as California's attorney general and previously represented the Los Angeles area for more than 20 years in the U.S. House. A liberal politician-lawyer, he faced opposition from many GOP senators, who questioned his support for abortion rights and government-run health insurance, along with his lack of a clinical background.

However, in the past 25 years only one medical doctor has led the Department of Health and Human Services in a permanent capacity.

Appearing before the Senate health committee, in late February, Becerra seconded President Joe Biden’s goals of 100 million vaccine shots in his first 100 days, increased coronavirus testing, ramped up DNA mapping of the virus to track worrisome mutations and reopening schools and businesses.

The Biden Administration: A Look at Who Has Been Nominated and Confirmed

Here's a look at how the administration is coming together. Click to read more.